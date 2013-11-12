Motörhead releases Rock Science board game

Got a head full of useless Lemmy trivia? Time to put it to good use...

We've had the Motörhead headphones and the Motörhead Christmas tree ornaments, but now the Motörhead holiday experience is complete with the release of the Rock Science Motörhead board game.

Fans can now settle down with the whole family to battle through 1600 (!) questions about the band's history, music and the life and times of Lemmy.

The game is available to pre-order now, perfectly timed to fill any rock and roll stockings, and costs a mere $59.99.

For more information, visit the official Rock Science website.