Morley launches new pedals

Morley has unveiled four new expression pedals for 2014.

The stomp box specialist has been busy, with the M2 Wah, M2 Wah Volume, M2 Passive Stereo Volume and M2 Passive Voltage Control/Expression Pedal all available in the shops as of now.

The M2 Wah is a vintage-voiced wah featuring wah level control, True Tone buffer and LED indication, and is priced at £84.99 ($140). Next up is the M2 Wah Volume (£99.99/$165), which shares the features of the M2 Wah and throws in a choice between Wah or Volume mode.

The M2 Passive Stereo Volume (£79.99/$130) has a smooth linear taper that can be used for guitar, bass or keyboards. It has the facility for a single output to route two outputs simultaneously, and as it's passive it doesn't need a battery, which is handy.

Finally comes the M2 Passive Voltage Control/Expression Pedal (£69.99/$115), which gives you linear control of any device that requires a voltage control or expression pedal via TRS cable.

All the new pedals have a two-year warranty and are housed in Morley's instantly recognisable rolled steel housing.

