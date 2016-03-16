Mission releases official expression pedal for Line 6 Helix Rack

Line 6's Helix is shaking up the all-in-one rig world - expect our review very soon - and now Mission has unveiled the official expression pedal counterpart to the Helix Rack and Rack Floor Controller, the snappily titled SP1-L6H.

As well as providing real-time control of effects and parameters, the SP1-L6H works in conjunction with the Helix Rack's expression toe switch jack to turn effects on and off and cycle through menu options.

Elsewhere, the SP1-L6H features the same all-metal construction and non-slip rubber pedal surface as other Mission expression pedals.

The Mission SP1-L6H for Line 6 Helix Rack is available now for $139 from Mission Engineering.