Mission Engineering unveils Rewah Pro pedal

Mission Engineering Inc., the world's only manufacturer of professional quality expression pedals optimized for performance with specific amplifiers, processors and effects, today added its first effects pedal with the release of the Mission Rewah Pro tone-switchable wah.

Built around a custom inductor of the type used in high-end audio amplifiers, the inductance and resistance are the same as the vintage halo inductors that are highly coveted for wah pedals.

The huge core, twice the size of a typical coil, results in excellent bass response and little saturation. Dual transistor, JFET output buffer, and hardwired True Bypass ensure extremely low noise.

Rewah can also be rewired with four different circuit modifications to change the tonal characteristics via a small internal switch block.

Options include gain control, extended bandwidth, and adjustable Q. The switches can be used alone or in series to provide sixteen possible tone modifications.

The Mission Rewah features the same all metal construction, and highest quality electronic components that have made Mission pedals respected worldwide for their performance and reliability.

The Rewah Pro is available in metallic candy purple powder coat finish, with aluminum nameplate. Each one is signed by the Mission engineer that hand assembled it.

The Rewah is available now from the Mission web store and authorized Mission dealers.

