Metallica's Kirk Hammett unleashes ESP LTD Nosferatu electric guitar

It's no secret that Kirk Hammett is a huge horror fan - hell, he even runs Kirk Von Hammett's Fear FestEvil - and his latest collaboration with ESP pays tribute to 1922 fright flick Nosferatu.

Only 13 ESP LTD Kirk Hammett Nosferatu guitars will be made, and each one will be hand-numbered and signed by Kirk, accompanied by a photo of Kirk with the actual guitar purchased and a signed certificate of authenticity.

The package also includes a limited-edition Basil Gogos giclée of Nosferatu signed by Basil Gogos, plus a Famous Zombies Jr Kirk Von Hammett Zombie AKA 'Lil Kirk'.

Actual specs for the guitar are thin on the ground, but we'd wager it mirrors the Metallica man's main KH guitars, with an alder body, maple neck with rosewood fingerboard and Floyd Rose Original vibrato, albeit with a single EMG 81 bridge pickup and lone volume control.

The ESP LTD Kirk Hammett Nosferatu is available now from Kirk Von Hammett Toys for $2,400 (USA)/$2,500 (worldwide) - Kirk demos the guitar in the video above. Now, where's that new album?