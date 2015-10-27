Megadeth's Dave Mustaine: my top 5 tips for guitarists

You can hear the excitement in Dave Mustaine's voice. There's a new Megadeth album under his belt, and a new line-up in place to play it.

The 54 year-old singer/guitarist – who formed the band some 32 years ago following his infamous dismissal from Metallica – can’t wait to thrash and burn when his band hit UK arenas in a few weeks with Lamb Of God (whose drummer Chris Adler will be on double duty with Megadeth), Children Of Bodom and Sylosis.

“We’ve had this uncanny knack for falling upwards whenever there’s been eruptions to business with our line-up,” says Dave of his new bandmates.

“Like when someone quits, gets fired or there’s a family emergency, we always seem to come out of it better. What I’m most excited about is fans seeing [new guitarist] Kiko Loureiro play, because not many people are aware of his incredible talent.”

As fate would have it, the pair had already crossed paths on the other side of the world nearly a decade earlier…

“I saw Kiko online and thought he was an amazing guitar player,” continues Dave. “When we talked, he told me that he had a picture taken with me for a Japanese magazine eight years ago. I remember being like, ‘Who is this guy?’ [at the time].

"So we met for cheeseburgers, then went back to my pad to jam. He played electric and then acoustic. I remember thinking to myself, ‘Holy mother of god, this guy is great!’ And actually one of the parts he played on that acoustic was the seed for [new song] Conquer… Or Die! So that was his audition. Cheeseburgers and five minutes of acoustic guitar.”

As one of the grand architects of thrash metal, we thought we'd get the Megadeth founder to give us five key tips for guitarists…

Megadeth/Lamb Of God UK tour

Glasgow Braehead Arena (11 Nov)

Manchester O2 Apollo (12 Nov)

Wembley SSE Arena (14 Nov)

Birmingham O2 Academy (15 Nov)

Don't Miss

Dave Mustaine on Super Collider, Endgame, Risk and more

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine talks guitar, politics and today's music