Me and my guitar: Andy Williams

In between bouts of pro wrestling (yes, really) Every Time I Die's Andy Williams also likes to grapple this '76 Les Paul Custom...

Taking it out

"This is my guitar that I'm going to be buried with. And a lot of dudes don't tour with guitars like that, they usually keep them at home, which I think is just a pussy move.

Next to my dog, it's probably the only thing I love on earth and if it broke or got stolen I would probably cry

"Guitars are supposed to be played, and supposed to be played like a man. So that's why I bring this on tour and I love it. Next to my dog, it's probably the only thing I love on earth and if it broke or got stolen I would probably cry."

Bridge pickup

"There's a Bare Knuckle Juggernaut in there [in the bridge position]. Bare Knuckles are the sickest pickups. I have them in every one of my guitars. They're the best pickup and worth all the hype people talk about them. The Juggernaut is a little darker, a little more girthsome."

Stickers

"My favourite band ever is Metallica so I have an old Metallica sticker [on the back] from when I was a kid. I love hockey so I have a Violent Gentlemen [ice hockey clothing brand] sticker on there. The 'le Strength' one was originally a sticker for a gym I work out at called Pinnacle Strength."

Tuning

I like the neck pickup sound to be just janky and broke so that it kind of f***s things up

"All my guitars are in drop D. You don't have to be heavy and tune low. You can just tune regular or drop D and it sounds heavy. It's about the riff, not the tunings."

Neck pickup

"This is a [Seymour Duncan] JB neck pickup. It sounds really fucked up. I always put something weird in the neck. Most of my guitars have a lipstick [pickup] in the neck but I never did that to this one. I've just got a '77 that I might put a lipstick in.

"I almost always use the bridge pickup and then anytime I have a lead when I'm by myself, I'll always use the neck pickup. I like the sound to be just janky and broke so that kind of fucks things up, like I said."

Finish

"I always wanted a Black Beauty. When Danzig first started, John Christ used one and that's the reason why I wanted one. I bought this probably around 1997 and it's all worn from me."