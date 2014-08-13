Maybeshewill's 10 favourite instrumental bands

Ahead of the release of their fourth album, Fair Youth, ever-rising UK instrumental rockers Maybeshewill have kindly picked out 10 of their favourite (mostly) vocal-less bands.

If you're into big delays, odd time signatures and killer guitar hooks, we advise you to read on, as guitarist John Helps – with a bit of help from drummer Jim Collins – guides you through his faves…

Fair Youth is released on 25 August, and you can catch Maybeshewill at ArcTanGent festival on Friday 29 August.

The Physics House Band

“These guys are a bit of a new discovery, but they’re super-fun. They sound like something between The Mars Volta and Battles. We keep running into them at festivals everywhere, which is a total pleasure.”