Maybeshewill's 10 favourite instrumental bands
Maybeshewill
Ahead of the release of their fourth album, Fair Youth, ever-rising UK instrumental rockers Maybeshewill have kindly picked out 10 of their favourite (mostly) vocal-less bands.
If you're into big delays, odd time signatures and killer guitar hooks, we advise you to read on, as guitarist John Helps – with a bit of help from drummer Jim Collins – guides you through his faves…
Fair Youth is released on 25 August, and you can catch Maybeshewill at ArcTanGent festival on Friday 29 August.
The Physics House Band
“These guys are a bit of a new discovery, but they’re super-fun. They sound like something between The Mars Volta and Battles. We keep running into them at festivals everywhere, which is a total pleasure.”
Waking Aida
“We like these guys so much, we put their record out earlier this year through our own label. Jamie [Ward, producer] recorded it last year, and it really is a beast. Super-upbeat, positive instrumental music that’s never anything other than fun and playful. An awesome band.”
Adebisi Shank
“I love this band. Their new record is astonishing, as were the preceding two. Again, it’s ridiculously fun to listen to. Jamie describes them as sounding what the Wyld Stallyns from Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure probably sounded like, and I don’t think he’s far off.”
Don Caballero
Jim: “They are probably one of the first bands I listened to when I was younger that had no rules in their music. Tempo changes, crazy time signatures, melodies everywhere. There are parts in their music that make you wonder if any of them really know what’s going on, but then it all falls into place and sounds awesome.”
Battles
“All their records just sound great; they've also been around a fair while, and I think have influenced a large portion of today’s instrumental acts. Tonto is a great piece of music.”
Ólafur Arnalds
“It's kind of modern classical, I suppose, but Ólafur’s music is heartbreakingly beautiful. He recently played in Leicester Cathedral, and it was one of the most intense shows we’ve experienced.”
And So I Watch You From Afar
“When we first became a band, we hooked up with these lovely Northern Irish boys for about three successive tours. They are easily one of the best live bands in the world, and everything they’ve put out has basically been flawless. They’ll always have a special place in our heart.”
Lite
“We toured with these mighty Japanese boys a couple of years ago. Phenomenal musicians, brilliant people and incredible songwriters. Not a lot more you could ask for, really.”
Three Trapped Tigers
“Another band we’ve toured with when we were out with Dillinger Escape Plan. I’m realising while writing this that we’ve been really lucky to end up on tour with so many great bands. These guys are beyond masters of their instruments – Adam Betts, in particular, is a drumming machine. Also, this video is incredible.”
Talons
“Talons just put out a new record on Big Scary Monsters Records, and it’s something really special. I think they recorded it with Tom Woodhead, who just mastered our new record, and its a big slice of bleak, dark, intense brilliance.”