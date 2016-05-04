May the Forza be with you, as Seymour Duncan unleashes new overdrive guitar effects pedal

Seymour Duncan is hitting the pedal market with all it's got this year - the Corona Chorus and Palladium impressed us back at NAMM, and the new Forza overdrive bolsters the company's rapidly expanding roster.

Promising a highly adjustable full-range, transparent overdrive that retains the guitar's natural voice, the Forza offers a three-band EQ and up to 37dB of gain, ensuring the pedal is as at home with dirty amps as it is clean.

The only snag is that the Forza is available for preorder from Chicago Music Exchange, and Chicago Music Exchange only, for $179. However, the fact that Seymour Duncan states the pedal is "currently exclusive" hints that it'll be available elsewhere in the not-too-distant future.