Matt Skiba discusses Blink-182, Jags and Sekrets

Tours with Alkaline Trio, a new solo album and fronting pop-punk giants Blink-182. It’s been a busy year for Matt Skiba, but the fun is just beginning...

"It was quite the stunt we were about to pull and we had to do it really well"

“When I agreed to do the Blink shows, I said that I’d do it as long as they were willing to practise every day,” Matt Skiba tells TG of his recent fill-in stint with the biggest pop-punk band on the planet. “It was quite the stunt we were about to pull and we had to do it really well.”

Skiba went into the three-show foray with nothing but commitment, where others may have had an eye on a big payday. His near 20-year career has been built on the back of hard graft, the legacy of which is two decades as leader of cult heroes Alkaline Trio. But this was a mighty leap forward over anything the softly-spoken 39 year old had ever experienced before.

When Blink-182 played out a messy split with Tom DeLonge, social media exploded as remaining band members Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker sniped at the ousted frontman through interviews.