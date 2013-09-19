Marshall AS100D acoustic combo

Image 1 of 3 Marshall AS100D front Marshall AS100D front Image 2 of 3 Marshall AS100D Rear Marshall AS100D Rear Image 3 of 3 Marshall AS100D Marshall AS100D

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: The AS100D has been specially created for use with a variety of instruments. Between its four channels this combo has the flexibility to handle instruments with piezo transducers or magnetic pick-ups plus microphones for vocal and instrument reproduction.

Acoustic Channels (1, 2) can be linked together via a 'Link' switch, affording independent Volume / EQ controls for each. The other two are dedicated Microphone (3) and Auxiliary channels (4), the later of which includes Phono (RCA) inputs especially for use with external audio equipment.

The AS100D houses an internal limiter to ensuring maximum output while your sound remains distortion free.

