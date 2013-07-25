Make an album the Tunng way

There are three important things that you should know about UK folktronica wizards, Tunng.

Number one: they've yet to release an album that hasn't been acclaimed by everyone from blogs to broadsheets.

Number two: the six-piece have an approach to making music that is about as unique as a hand-crafted nose-flute, which is coincidentally exactly the kind of instrument they'll dig up.

Number three: for new album, Turbines, Tunng wound up constructing a band-wide fantasy about an imagined village and the activities of it's inhabitants. As you do.

We spoke to Mike about the band's recording process and found a world of DIY instruments, manipulated bird song and wilful experimentation...