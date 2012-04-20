Listen: previously unreleased Dimebag Darrell song, Twisted

Just a week ago, Pantera fans had reason to rejoice with the release of a video to a previously unissued song, Piss, made public to promote the 20th anniversary reissue of Vulgar Display Of Power. And now there's more: Dimebag Darrell solo, performing a song called Twisted, also never before heard.

According to the late guitarist's longtime girlfriend, Rita Haney, Darrell recorded the song just before his 30th birthday in July of 1996. "One of my fondest memories was when Darrell played me the song for the first time and he said, 'Did ya catch it? You went Gold!'" Haney told Revolver magazine.

"He was referring to the last chorus where he sings, 'Can you feel me in your soul? I've been by your side for 10 long years and I ain't even 30 years old, no!' I still have the biggest smile on my face every time I hear it!"

The above video was filmed at Darrell and Haney's home in Dalworthington Gardens, Texas to promote a Dimebag-themed skateboard from Elephant Brand Skateboards. The song Twisted is available through CDBaby.