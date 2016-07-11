Les Paul: the man behind the machine

For many, the name Les Paul brings to mind only the iconic guitar played by blues and rock giants such as Clapton, Page, Green and Kossoff. Too few, these days, recall that Les Paul himself was a truly extraordinary guitarist, recording pioneer, inventor, luthier and songwriter. Time, then, to rediscover the man behind the machine.

By his early teens, he was proficient enough to be picking up local gigs around town

Les was born Lester William Polsfuss in Waukesha, Wisconsin on 9 June, 1915. His parents, George and Evelyn, were of German extraction and, in an effort to ‘anglicise’ their name - common practice in the US at that time - dropped the ‘s’, altering the spelling to Polfuss, then, later, Polfus.

By the age of eight, Lester was already showing an interest in music, taking up piano and harmonica before moving on to the guitar. By his early teens, he was proficient enough to be picking up local gigs around town. To allow him to play guitar and harmonica at the same time, he invented and patented a neck-worn harmonica holder that remains the industry standard to this day.

Lester, now calling himself Rhubarb Red, became quite a name on the local scene, playing country music at burger joints, roadhouses and drive-ins playing on guitar and harmonica. He soon applied his audacious mind to the problem of making acoustic guitar loud enough to overcome crowd noise by devising a contraption that involved wiring his guitar to a gramophone stylus connected to a radio speaker, thus enabling him to amplify his acoustic and making him an early experimenter in the field of guitar amplification.

His next move, a few years later, was to devise a primitive solid-bodied electric guitar that he built using a piece of rail track. This was inspired by the fact that the early ‘electric’ guitars were, in fact, acoustic archtops with pickups fitted.

These were prone to feedback and other unwanted noise that Lester set about addressing through further practical experiments throughout the late 1930s and into the 40s.

