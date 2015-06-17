Laurence Jones talks new record What's It Gonna Be

On What's It Gonna Be, 23-year-old British bluesman Laurence Jones comes of age with a self-produced third album that boasts versatility and growing confidence.

The Sessions

"I wanted to get across what we do live - melodies, hooks, melodic guitar parts - but still have that blues feeling. A lot of the songs were written about experiences I’ve had on the road.

"I’m lucky enough to have Luther Allison’s 70s Gibson Les Paul Goldtop, lent to me by the record label"

"I got to tour with the Blues Caravan last year, a package that the label put together. We went to 10 different countries in five weeks. I saw a lot of different things - it was a culture shock, a different world out there, and it really inspired me.

"We all got together as a band in hotel rooms when we got the chance and I’d say, ‘I wrote this song. What do you think?’ and they’d put their parts to it. Roger [Inniss, bass], Miri [Miettinen, drums] and I are a team and they seem to know what I’m going to play, even when I improvise.

"In the studio we were all in the same room and laid down the backing track live, then I’d record solos or the acoustic over that. We are a live band and I like that it came across on the record. It’s a studio album but you can feel the energy."

The Guitars

"I used my Custom Shop ’62 Strat a lot. It’s a 2000 model that I bought from a friend of mine.

"I’d been after that guitar for years. We were at a gig, playing Maryport Blues Festival, and he sold it to me. I went off in the van and two seconds later he said he regretted it. I turned round and said, ‘No way!’ [laughs].

"I’m endorsed by Bare Knuckle and use the Custom ’62 in the bridge. They’re really clean and crisp, even when you’ve got the distortion on.

"A lot of the rhythm guitars were played on a standard American Telecaster. And I’m lucky enough to have Luther Allison’s 70s Gibson Les Paul Goldtop, lent to me by the record label. It’s got so much history in it... I love playing that guitar. I used that on What’s It Gonna Be for the solo."