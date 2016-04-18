John McLaughlin on his ethos, PRS and Paco de Lucía

John McLaughlin is one of the truly unique voices on the guitar. To define him merely as a jazz-fusion pioneer is only telling half the story, as his playing defies categorisation.

When the Mahavishnu Orchestra released their debut album, The Inner Mounting Flame, in 1971, guitarists were immediately aware that there was a new master in their midst, and he has remained fiercely individual throughout his career.

A fearless experimenter with technology, McLaughlin is one of the only guitarists who has persevered with the guitar synthesiser

Equally at home on both electric and acoustic guitars, he has explored Indian music and many other genres, each bearing the stamp of his singular style. A fearless experimenter with technology, McLaughlin is one of the only guitarists who has persevered with the guitar synthesiser. The new album, Black Light, is a showcase for the instrument, a state-of-the-art system that manages to keep pace with some lightning-fast playing.

Our first question revealed his experiences with a guitar synth on his latest CD.

“It’s always an experiment with a guitar synthesiser. I’m using a Paul Reed Smith guitar with a Triple Play, from Fishman, that was actually invented by an old friend of mine from Budapest called András Szalay.

“He’s been working with Larry Fishman for a few years now and it’s quite an amazing unit, because it’s wireless and it’s got really good latency - or should I say ‘really bad latency’, in so far as there’s very little delay and it’s really the best thing that’s around. It’s not perfect, but getting MIDI out of a guitar is a real tricky problem.

“Converting to frequency and then to MIDI, it’s a big thing - and you’re talking about technology that’s really a tough nut to crack. I think they’ve got it. I think it’s a question of developing it from now.”

Don't Miss

John McLaughlin talks Hendrix, flamenco and hitch-hiking

John McLaughlin: my top 5 not-so-guilty pleasures of all time

Guitar legend John McLaughlin answers your questions