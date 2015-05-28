Joe Satriani: 10 guitarists that blew my mind

“It’s no surprise,” says Joe Satriani when picking his 10 most mind-blowing guitar players. “I was born in ’56 and I picked up the guitar seriously in 1970, so the heroes were really Hendrix, Page, Clapton… All of those guys.”

"I'd try and figure out, 'Wow, how can these guys be so different with the same six strings?'"

Locked in his room with a guitar, a little amp and “maybe 10 records” Satriani spent a chrysalis-like period the early 1970s studying his beloved six-string sensei.

“I’d just go through each record every day and try and figure out, ‘Wow, how can these guys be so different with the same six strings?’” he recalls. “All I knew is that each guitar player made me feel differently when they played.”

Now Joe's an established guitar god in his own right – indeed, his 15th studio album Shockwave Supernova lands 24 July – but here, with customary humour and insight, he talks us through the players that made the man…

Pre-order Shockwave Supernova today in exclusive bundles at WWW.SATRIANI.COM or at iTunes or Amazon