Jeff Bridges: the 10 records that changed my life

You've got to hand it to Jeff Bridges. When it comes to scheduling his summer activities, he clearly knows how to save the best for last. This Friday (August 15), his 20-year passion project, a film adaptation of the beloved sci-fi novel The Giver opens (Bridges stars with Meryl Streep and also serves as producer). And a week later, Bridges will hit the road with his country-rock band, The Abiders.

The five-piece group, named in reference to one of the many key lines from Bridges' 1998 mega-cult hit The Big Lebowski, features the actor-musician on vocals, guitar and keyboards, as well as Chris Pelonis (guitar, keys, vocals), Tom Lackner (drums), Randy Tico (upright bass) and Bill Flores (pedal steel). Their 11-date tour, which kicks off August 22 in Hammond, Indiana, will mark the band's first swing through the Midwest and East Coast.

“This will be a fun new experience," Bridges tells MusicRadar. "I’ve never done a tour of the Midwest and East Coast before, so I’m definitely looking forward to it. The only other time I’ve played New York was during the Speaking Clock Tour that my buddy T Bone Burnett put together a few years ago. I was on stage with Leon Russell, Elton John, Elvis Costello and T Bone, so you know, that was pretty terrific."

Since his Oscar-winning turn as the down-and-out country singer Bad Blake in 2009's Crazy Heart, making music has occupied more of Bridges' time – in 2011, he released an acclaimed self-titled album (which followed his solo debut, Be Here Soon, released in 2000). But while the public may perceive his second career behind a microphone as something of a recent moonlighting pursuit, in reality he's been playing music his whole life.

“It's something that's always been there for me, no matter what," Bridges says. "And occasionally, film and music come together in terrific ways. The most musical movie for me, of course, was Crazy Heart. The Fabulous Baker Boys, that's another favorite. I’ve sung little bits here and there, played guitar a little in certain movies. I find that I use different creative aspects of my life in films. And music's also a great way to hang with different people on the set. You wind up discovering a lot of other actors who play guitar. Playing together and getting to know one another through music is such a nice way to connect."

As far as bonding experiences go, it'll be hard to top the one that Bridges will share with his opening artist on the tour: It's his daughter Jessie. "That’s gonna be so cool," Bridges enthuses. "Jessie was my assistant on three movies, so we got to hang out in that way, and now we get to do this together. Over the last few years, she’s been opening for me and playing with the band. We have a fantastic time.”

Bridges, who is prepping a live album of Abiders shows