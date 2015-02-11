Jay Mohr: the 10 records that changed my life

Acting, stand-up comedy, writing, talk radio, podcasting – Jay Mohr has succeeded in just about every area of media and entertainment that he's ever pursued. But one thing he swears you'll never see is him flogging an album of his music. "I have zero musical ability," he says. "The ego and narcissism you need to be a rock star, I've got that, but the talent and perseverance passed me by. The closest I got to a musical career was playing drums in the movie The Groomsmen. After that, I was done."

Not that he isn't a huge fan. Mohr's passion for music goes back to his childhood, when he would while away afternoons listening to records in the family living room as both of his parents worked. "We had one of those giant stereo systems, and I would sit close to the speakers to devour my music," he recalls. "I was able to experience records singularly and privately, which really heightened their impact on me. Each time I got a new record, for a couple of days straight the music flooded my senses; and, of course, I'd stare at the album covers and read the liner notes. Whatever record I was listening to become the most important thing around.”

As host of the popular Mohr Stories podcast, Mohr has interviewed a wide range of his musical heroes, everybody from Stewart Copeland and David Lee Roth to Joe Perry and Henry Rollins. "The thing that I'm always surprised about is how musicians are just like the rest of us," Mohr says. "They sit down with me and want to talk about the traffic, their kids, all the usual stuff. Which is so amazing when you consider what they do, this life-altering thing."

He pauses, then adds, "Music is the soundtrack to my life – it's a cliche because it's true. But music has also been the landscape of my life. The sounds mixing with the visuals, walking down St. Marks Place listening to Nothing’s Shocking on my way to a gig – it’s transporting. You see seas and continents, all the oceans and poles; it’s all in there, and it changes every time you hear it. It’s been sights, smells and moods. It doesn’t get more complete than that."

On the following pages, Mohr runs down the 10 records that changed his life.