Jackson introduces new JS Series guitars

PRESS RELEASE: In continuing the celebration of its 30th Anniversary, Jackson is proud to welcome five new affordable JS Series models to The Bloodline, all featuring double-locking tremolo systems, licensed by Floyd Rose.

Available in five classic and instantly-recognizable Jackson designs - Dinky, Kelly, King V, Rhoads and Warrior - the new JS3 guitars feature the company's unique compound-radius fingerboard beloved by Jackson shredders worldwide. Furthermore, they boast 24 frets and Jackson's trademark shark-fin inlays, and include a Jackson standard gig bag.

The new JS3 models include:

JS32R Dinky

Classic Jackson speed, sound and high performance in a model that was one of the original Jackson innovations. Features include two Jackson high-output covered humbucking pickups and double-locking, Floyd-Rose licensed tremolo system.

JS32 Kelly

Shaped like a bolt from darkened skies and sounding even hotter, with two Jackson high-output covered humbucking pickups and double-locking, Floyd-Rose licensed tremolo system.

JS32 King V

The King V demands the loyalty of its subjects, with two Jackson high-output covered humbucking pickups and double-locking, Floyd-Rose licensed tremolo system.

JS32 Rhoads

The sleek, offset-V Rhoads is the legendary heart from which the Jackson Bloodline is pumped, and features two Jackson high-output covered humbucking pickups and double-locking, Floyd-Rose licensed tremolo system.

JS32 Warrior

Outlandish look. Brutal sound. The aptly named Warrior always emerges victorious. With two Jackson high-output covered humbucking pickups, and double-locking, Floyd-Rose licensed tremolo system.

"Jackson JS Series guitars have long been favorites of everyone from absolute beginners to well-schooled shredders," said Brian McDonald, Jackson product manager. "Now, after popular demand, we're able to offer them with double-locking tremolo systems, at a killer price."

The Jackson JS32R Dinky guitar is available at Jackson dealers with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of £339. Jackson JS32 Kelly, JS32 King V, JS32 Rhoads and JS32 Warrior guitars are available at Jackson dealers with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of £363. For more information, and to locate a dealer near you, go to www.jacksonguitars.com.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Jackson Guitars



Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter