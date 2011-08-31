Jack White collaborates with Insane Clown Posse on Mozart-inspired single

Jack White has teamed up with low-brow, clown-dressing Detroit rap duo Insane Clown Posse to record a new single.

The track, entitled Lech Mich Im Arsch (we'll let you guess what that translates as) is produced by White, with musical backing from Nashville indie rock band JEFF The Brotherhood and vocals from Insane Clown Posse members Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J.

Even more bizarre than this odd meeting of minds, however, is that the track itself is based around the melody of a little-known Mozart canon of the same name.

Listen to the track below - we'll be honest, we don't think it's exactly White's best work (i.e. it's dreadful). If you disagree though, the track will be available via White's own Third Man Records on 13 September.