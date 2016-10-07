J Rockett Audio Designs wants to rescue your tone with its SOS Buffer pedal

Overcrowded pedalboards with long cable runs can lose their signal sparkle, something J Rockett hopes to sort with the latest addition to its Tour Series pedal line, the SOS Buffer.

Promising to "rescue your tone", the SOS Buffer balances guitar impedance and corrects high-end loss, as well as sorting out fuzz and wah pedal interaction problems.

The compact pedal features in/out jacks, a 9V power input and SOS control, which subtly adjusts the amount of top-end to be balanced in the signal path.

Nice to see some more adjustable buffer options on the market. The SOS Buffer is available now for $79/£75.