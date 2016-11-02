J Rockett Audio Designs hits a Blue Note with "one of the warmest, most musical overdrives on the market"

J Rockett's Tour Series of pedals just keeps on rolling, and the latest to join the line-up is the Blue Note Overdrive.

A compact version of the Pro Series Blue Note (minus that pedal's Hot Switch), the Blue Note Tour Series offers subtle, dynamic overdrive that sits on the edge of break-up - it's "one of the warmest, most musical overdrives on the market" and ideal for jazz and blues, according to J Rockett.

Four controls - volume, gain, tone and fat - adjust the tone, while the pedal offers Speed Switch true bypass switching and 9V power supply operation.

The Blue Note Overdrive is available now for $189/£169 - and would you believe it, we've already reviewed it.