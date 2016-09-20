J Rockett Audio Designs channels SRV's Dumble tone for Lenny Color Boost pedal

Fine purveyor of pedals J Rockett Audio Designs has unveiled the latest in its Tour Series line, the Stevie Ray Vaughan-inspired Lenny Color Boost.

Intending to imitate a pushed Dumble Steel String Singer - once SRV's amp of choice - the Lenny will "colour your tone considerably, in an inspiring way" with a distinct mid character, according to J Rockett.

Read more: Soundtheory Gullfoss

Two controls handle boost and tone duties, while the pedal operates from a 9V power supply. Simples.

The Lenny is available now for $179/£159 - you can hear it in action handling the titular tune above.