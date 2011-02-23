J Mascis shows off his home studio

As guitarist with alt-rock heroes Dinosaur Jr. J Mascis is responsible for some of the coolest scuzzy guitar work of the past two decades.

On March 14 Mascis is set to release his debut solo album, Several Shades Of Why. Check out the video above, filmed for his label Sub Pop, where Mascis talks about his career, the album and shows of his home studio and signature Fender Jaguar. It's weird and kind of awkward. Just watch it…

He also has a couple of UK and Irish tour dates scheduled for April: