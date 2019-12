Italia is famed for bringing back obscure, old-school designs, and its latest model, the Modena Challenge, echoes the pawn-shop guitars of the '60s.

Boasting a carved German spruce top on super-thin korina body and oil-finished maple neck, the Modena Challenge also offers a trio of Italia IPM mini-humbuckers and a Bigsby B50 vibrato for retro tone and wobble.

The Italia Modena Challenge is available now in rather snazzy Metallic Turquoise and Metallic Gold Burst finishes for £829.