Interview: Animals As Leaders' Tosin Abasi

It sounds like your percussive thumb and finger technique has developed significantly on this record. How conscious have you been of that?

“The slap technique is interesting, because when I first learned it I was really obsessed with fleshing out all the potential, and I’ve used it on all the Animals As Leaders albums. But it’s not something I hyper-focus on. It’s one of those techniques that, once you’ve got it, you can just do it. You’re hearing some progression on this album because this is the first one where I’ve incorporated my ring finger. So before, I was doing these number combinations based on my thumb and first two fingers. Then I was able to start incorporating my ring finger and a plectrum. Now, I’m doing these groups of seven and five. It’s still slapping, but instead of using my thumb, I’m using my pick. I’m building phrases by hammering on maybe three notes, and then completing the phrase by picking two notes.

“It’s not like alternate picking, where you’re fretting each note and using your pick to produce the note. This is separated; either you’re hammering on [with your fretting hand] or picking [with pick and fingers]; I call it selective picking.

“The song Ka$cade is actually an excellent example of that because that whole song is built on groups of five where I’m hammering on a minor triad with three notes on my left hand and then I’m doing four and five with my pick. That’s something you wouldn’t have heard on any of the Animals As Leaders albums before. It’s definitely an evolution of the slapping stuff. But we try to incorporate it when we need tight rhythmic syncopated parts and it has a unique timbre. It’s a lot different to palm muting, and I think it highlights the beauty of the eight-string guitar.”

Physical Education is one of the most enjoyable tracks to hear on the record, and the way slapping is used to create the groove is especially interesting; it fills a very percussive role. Is that just one guitar part in the intro?

“Yes, it actually is. That’s cool that you like the song, because we were actually nervous [about it] as it’s quite different to your typical prog-instrumental track. With that song, we just wanted a heavy groove, and it’s actually the most moderate tempo in a song that we’ve used. So it’s one guitar you’re hearing, multi-tracked on the album, left and right.

"It’s one guitar part, and it’s the first time I’ve done this with slapping: I’m using a defined sound with the slap and the open strings, so it gives you like a kick-drum sort of element. And I’m doing muted harmonics, so it almost sounds like a kick-and-snare sort of phrase built together. It’s the first time I’ve done that muted harmonic thing, and that is such a moderate tempo. So that song is definitely one of my favourites on the album, too.”

Another Year is quite an upbeat, jazz fusion composition. It feels different to what you’ve done before too…

“That track is actually quite old. Some of the material on this album was conceived back when I wrote the first album. We just didn’t have enough space to put it all on. So I called it Another Year because it’s another year this riff exists and may or may not recorded. But it finally happened.

“Our other guitarist Javier [Reyes] was working on six-string inversions of major seventh chords and he was showing them to me and I was just using G major or something, using the inversions. Then I started to try to build, in the middle of the song there’s this descending… it almost sounds like gospel or something like that. I started to play with these inversions to try to create this chord progression outside of my comfort zone.

“We were on the fence about it because it’s definitely not heavy at all and, like you said, it’s pretty upbeat and almost optimistic. We weren’t sure if it made sense [for us] but Misha said, ‘Dude you have to use this riff, I don’t care what you say.’ So we ended up recording it and I hope people like it.”

Moving on to the track Mind-Spun, there's some really interesting low arpeggios going on about a minute into it…

“Mind-Spun is this technique I was messing with years ago and I stopped doing it. It’s when you sweep pick but in the lower register. Most people players are arpeggiating in the upper register but I just decided to start doing it down on the first few frets as if I was riffing but I’m using the mechanics of sweep picking. I’m palm muting at the same time and what I’m doing is I’m ascending a chord and then shifting positions and descending a new chord, then shifting positions and ascending a new chord. So you’re hearing me sweep pick but for every stroke downwards there’s a new chord and for every sweep upwards there’s a new chord.

"That arpeggiated section is these minor triads that are moving in that way. The synth is unison on the record because we just wanted to have a more interesting sound than just the guitar.”

There’s a wide range of moods on this album, and it feels like your modal vocabulary has become even wider…

“I’m pretty abstract with creativity, and the diversity you’re hearing melodically and rhythmically is because some of that material is years old, and some of it’s quite fresh.

"So you’re hearing a span of my focus over multiple years. Harmonic content has been something I’ve been more focused on, because at the beginning of my playing I could only learn by watching other guitar players’ fingers. So I’d be like, ‘Okay, cool, what’s that shape?’ And I’d try to emulate it just by what my ear can understand."

“And I ended up going to a music school that taught me how to construct chords and how chords function in a family called a key, how you can use substitutes in chords in that key to create different effects... I started to gravitate towards really interesting chord voicings and non-diatonic harmony; how I can force key changing with different chords.

“There’s some songs in there, like Another Year, that were a case of me working specifically on inversions of major-seventh chords. All of a sudden, through that practice, I end up with a tune. If you listen to Lippincott – I named it after this guy called Tom Lippincott. He had this online masterclass that focused on melodic or harmonic major, one of the two – they’re closely related scales. I’d been familiar with melodic minor, but melodic major was definitely a new sound for me.

"Through watching this guy’s tutorial on the whole diatonic family of chords in this kind of tonality, I wrote this song that incorporated some of that harmony. And the augmented scale was part of that as well, so if you listen to Lippincott, you’re hearing the augmented scale as well as the harmonic-major tonalities.”

Para Mexer is a song with nylon string and quite another different feel for the band, how did that develop?

“Javier wrote that. He’s an amazing classical guitarist, it’s his first instrument and he’s been doing it since he was five or something like that. So he’s developed a really cool style with it, developing odd meters and extended range into nylon string guitar. He had the first few riffs and he was playing it on tour and I thought it was really cool. He has his own side project called Mestis but I heard that riff and I said, ‘Dude I think that would actually make a cool Animals As Leaders song’. So I ended up learning it and contributing some of the middle sections.

"It’s the first song that we’ve recorded with drums and full production that is acoustic and major. Godin was nice enough to give me a seven-string nylon that just sounds superb direct and it plays phenomenally.”

On the whole, is this album still a case of mostly being your own vision, or was this a more collaborative album for Animals As Leaders than ever before?

“That’s a good question, because the answer is yes and no. It’s still primarily my creative output. A large percentage of what your hearing are my musical ideas at the core, but Misha has a knack of taking guitar riffs and gluing it all together. So that’s why I like working with him. I think he’s an excellent producer. He’ll hear what I have and he’ll create a layer with a second or third guitar part that just compliments it beautifully. So working with him is very synergistic. It is highly collaborative but at the seed of these songs are my ideas. Then it’s futher collaborative because we working with Nolly on the production side so usually it was either with Misha collaborating on the songwriting and then the mix as well with Nolly.

"With Weightless, we did it all internally so there was no outside involvement. On this one we had co-production / co-writing with Misha Mansoor and some pre-production co-writing with Diego Farias who plays in a band called Volumes. We had three tracks that we demoed with him. Nolly came through and engineered the recording sessions. When I was tracking my leads I’d record a sketch then we’d go back and try to get the best executed take. Nolly would suggest things like, ‘Hey instead of sliding to that note, slide higher’. So he had input on the leads. Then we had someone else master it so you’re hearing more people involved in this album than our previous ones.”

It feels like you’ve struck a successful balance between progression as a player with the heavy groove elements that fans obviously enjoy, was that a challenge to begin with?

“You do start to do this decision thing where you think, maybe we should not do this or maybe we should do more of that. With this album it kind of unfolded with this balance. I think it’s because we didn’t feel like we had this competition – what I was saying about outshredding – we just wanted to make musical decision that we felt were sound and that complemented the sound. And that, coupled with the diverse range of musical ideas on the album, creates balance as well.

"You can’t say it’s too skewed towards palm muting and heavy breakdowns or that it’s too shreddy. It was kind of an organic balance that developed and we’re happy about it.”