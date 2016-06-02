In the studio: Rival Sons

Given that California’s Rival Sons finally hit pay dirt with 2014’s Great Western Valkyrie, it would come as little surprise if they blocked out much of 2016 to write and record its follow up, Hollow Bones.

It plagues a project if you spend too long in the studio. Idle hands are the devil’s work shop

Instead it’s business as usual, with the band and longtime producer Dave Cobb giving themselves a meagre 30 days to write, record and mix album five, squeezing it in between support tours with Deep Purple and Black Sabbath.

As guitarist Scott Holiday explains, that’s just how Rival Sons roll…

“No one tells us how long to go into the studio for or how many songs to record,” he says. “Everybody understands how we do business. It’s a blessing that we can get in and get out of there. It plagues a project if you spend too long in the studio. Idle hands are the devil’s workshop.”

