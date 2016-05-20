In the studio: Letlive

If you thought Letlive’s last album, The Blackest Beautiful, tore up the punk rock rulebook, their fourth offering, If I’m The Devil… promises even more surprises. After over a year in the studio - with their dogs in tow - Letlive are finally ready to unleash the results of their hard graft.

“It’s a massive evolution of our sound,” says Jeff. “I probably shouldn’t say this, but on the last record, there are things I feel like we could have done differently. It has beautiful moments, but I wish we’d had more time.

We maintain the same aggression. We just do it in a different way, rather than trying to blow your speakers up!

“To give you an idea of processes, I spent about a month and a half in the studio on The Blackest Beautiful, compared to almost a year on this one, which I’m way more hyped about.”

So what exactly is that evolution going to sound like? Jeff chuckles conspiratorially.

“I don’t wanna give away too much,” he says. “There’s not a lot of screaming; it’s more melodic. The material is sonically and vocally more digestible, but we maintain the same aggression. We just do it in a different way, rather than trying to blow your speakers up!

“We didn’t go in with the intention of making it sound a certain way; we kept experimenting. Great things can happen from simple mistakes, and that happened a lot on this album!”