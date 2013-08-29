In pictures: Vox Tone Garage series unboxed
Take a trip to the Tone Garage and you’ll see that Vox has loaded its three new drive pedals with 12AX7 valves, utilising the company’s Hi-Volt technology to up a nine-volt input to 200 (!) volts for true valve-like response.
Four of the five pedals - Flat 4 Boost, Straight 6 Drive, V8 Distortion and the valve-less Trike Fuzz - have arrived with us here at TG, so we thought we’d share the excitement of removing them from their various packing materials.
For the full review of the Vox Tone Garage series, check out Total Guitar issue 247, on sale 28 October.
Nice boxes, right?
Each pedal comes with an instruction manual and six AA batteries – but you can use a high-mA power supply to run these stompers, too
Vox Flat 4 Boost
With a range of EQ options, the Flat 4 Boost looks to be a versatile boosting machine.
Vox Straight 6 Drive
The Straight 6 Drive’s colour and classic tone controls recall a certain classic overdrive - with added valve, of course.
Vox V8 Distortion
Gain fiends will want to direct their wallets towards the V8 Distortion, which features a handy mid-shift control.
Vox Trike Fuzz
While the Trike Fuzz doesn’t have a valve, it does boast three octaves of fuzz overtones for synthy analogue sounds.
A quick size comparison for those of you who need to plan your pedalboards…
Each pedal emits a familiar glow from its engine room.