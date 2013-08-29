In pictures: Vox Tone Garage series unboxed

Take a trip to the Tone Garage and you’ll see that Vox has loaded its three new drive pedals with 12AX7 valves, utilising the company’s Hi-Volt technology to up a nine-volt input to 200 (!) volts for true valve-like response.

Four of the five pedals - Flat 4 Boost, Straight 6 Drive, V8 Distortion and the valve-less Trike Fuzz - have arrived with us here at TG, so we thought we’d share the excitement of removing them from their various packing materials.

Read more: Hamstead Soundworks Artist 60+RT Head

For the full review of the Vox Tone Garage series, check out Total Guitar issue 247, on sale 28 October.

Get Total Guitar for iOS devices, Kindle Fire and Android