In pictures: MXR M69 Prime Distortion unboxed

Even the M69's box is the colour of dirt: heavy

In May 2013, MXR induced a dangerous level of excitement all over the interwebs thanks to the unveiling of the new M69 Prime Distortion – a bona fide MXR dirt pedal with a dangerously tempting RRP of £59.

We’ve got one and, yes, we’ve taken it out of the box. Here’s what to expect when you get your hands on one of these bad boys.

For the full review of the MXR M69 Prime Distortion, check out Total Guitar issue 243, on sale 8 July.

