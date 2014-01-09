In pictures: Ibanez Roadcore RC320M unboxed
Ibanez Roadcore RC320M
Back when it was first announced, we loved the old-school looks of Ibanez’s new Roadcore series, so we were delighted when this gorgeous double-cut landed in the post room. Join us as we unwrap its sultry charms…
For the full review of the Ibanez Roadcore RC320M, check out Total Guitar issue 251, on sale 17 February.
Ibanez Roadcore RC320M
Brown Burst sounds a little messy, but it’s the name of the RC320M’s finish – the M in the model name stands for the maple fretboard
Ibanez Roadcore RC320M
The guitar’s finish is topped off with classy double binding
Ibanez Roadcore RC320M
A pair of specially designed Core-Tone pickups are behind the Roadcore’s tones
Ibanez Roadcore RC320M
That Tight-Tune bridge promises exceptional tuning stability – and how cool are those flying saucer-style knobs?
Ibanez Roadcore RC320M
It’s a bit of a departure from the usual Ibanez fare, but the RC320M provides more proof that the company is so much more than shred guitars