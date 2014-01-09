In pictures: Ibanez Roadcore RC320M unboxed

Back when it was first announced, we loved the old-school looks of Ibanez’s new Roadcore series, so we were delighted when this gorgeous double-cut landed in the post room. Join us as we unwrap its sultry charms…

For the full review of the Ibanez Roadcore RC320M, check out Total Guitar issue 251, on sale 17 February.

Get Total Guitar for iOS devices, Kindle Fire and Android