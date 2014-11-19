In pictures: Ibanez RGKP6 unboxed

The TG office was alight with conversation when we caught the scent of the RGKP6 - a guitar with a built-in Korg Kaoss Pad 2S and distortion circuit? Ibanez had certainly piqued our interests.

So, when one of these tech-heavy beauties landed next to our desks, we had to share the experience with you, on camera and on film. Check out our video above for a taste of what this baby can do, then click through the gallery for a closer look.

For the full review of the Ibanez RGKP6, check out Total Guitar issue 262, on sale 22 December.