In pictures: Ibanez RGKP6 unboxed
Ibanez RGKP6
The TG office was alight with conversation when we caught the scent of the RGKP6 - a guitar with a built-in Korg Kaoss Pad 2S and distortion circuit? Ibanez had certainly piqued our interests.
So, when one of these tech-heavy beauties landed next to our desks, we had to share the experience with you, on camera and on film. Check out our video above for a taste of what this baby can do, then click through the gallery for a closer look.
For the full review of the Ibanez RGKP6, check out Total Guitar issue 262, on sale 22 December.
First look
When you first open the box, this is what the RGKP6 looks like: an all-black shred machine – but there's something missing…
Kaoss ensues
Aha! There's an additional rout in the body to accommodate a Korg Kaoss Pad 2S, along with a couple of cables to plug it in.
Controls
Control-wise, you get a master volume, a switch to take the Kaoss Pad in and out of the circuit, plus another switch to activate a built-in distortion circuit, which also comes with gain and tone knobs.
Humbucker
A lone IBZ-KP stacked humbucker provides the traditional guitar tones.
Kaoss alone
Here's the Mini Kaoss Pad 2S, which comes packaged with the RGKP6.
Touch to tweak
The 2S offers 100 effects, which can be manipulated via the unit's touchpad.
Clip in and rock out
It's simply a case of clipping the Kaoss Pad into the RGKP6's built-in cradle, plugging in the cables, and away you go - check out our demo video below to experience a few of the weird and wonderful sounds in action…