In pictures: Fender Cabronita Telecaster Thinline unboxed

Fender’s Cabronita series is one of our favourite takes on the perennial Telecaster, and the new Thinline version is perhaps the most desirable model yet.

Fortunately, one has just landed in the TG Guitardis, and it looks bloomin’ lovely. Judge for yourself with our shaky-cam unboxing shots…

Fender’s included gigbag is one of the finest to pass through our doors – check out that pick zip tag!

