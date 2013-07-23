In pictures: Fender Cabronita Telecaster Thinline unboxed
Fender’s Cabronita series is one of our favourite takes on the perennial Telecaster, and the new Thinline version is perhaps the most desirable model yet.
Fortunately, one has just landed in the TG Guitardis, and it looks bloomin’ lovely. Judge for yourself with our shaky-cam unboxing shots…
Fender’s included gigbag is one of the finest to pass through our doors – check out that pick zip tag!
Mmm mmm… We love the Two-Colour Sunburst finish, but the White Blonde and Shoreline Gold models are pretty tasty, too
Fender’s Fideli’Tron humbuckers give the Thinline plenty of tonal oomph…
…and they’re controlled by a sole volume control and three-way pickup selector switch– simples
That f-hole is the key distinguisher between the Thinline and standard Cab model, and it looks awfully classy
All that variation, and the Cabronita Thinline stills retains the classic Tele headstock
