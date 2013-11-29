In pictures: Danelectro '56 Baritone unboxed
Danelectro '56 Baritone unboxed
The baritone has been an inconspicuous mainstay in guitar music since the 50s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years – and Danelectro, the original purveyors of electric baritones, has entered the fray once again with the ’56 Baritone.
This long-necked beauty has just arrived in the TG post room, so join us as we admire its considerable assets.
For the full review of the Danelectro ’56 Baritone, check out Total Guitar issue 250, on sale 20 January.
The ’56 Baritone is shipped with a fourth-down tuning, from B to B, and comes loaded with heavy-gauge strings
A pair of lipstick single coils provides the ’56 Baritone’s glassy tones
With a guitar-bass hybrid 755mm (29.75-inch) scale length, this Dano has an awfully long neck – and an unusual right-angled heel
Love it or hate it, the ‘Coke bottle’ headstock returns in all its glory