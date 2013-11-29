In pictures: Danelectro '56 Baritone unboxed

The baritone has been an inconspicuous mainstay in guitar music since the 50s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years – and Danelectro, the original purveyors of electric baritones, has entered the fray once again with the ’56 Baritone.

This long-necked beauty has just arrived in the TG post room, so join us as we admire its considerable assets.

For the full review of the Danelectro ’56 Baritone, check out Total Guitar issue 250, on sale 20 January.

