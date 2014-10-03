In pictures: Brian May's Red Special up close

The guitar that Brian built with his father in the early 1960s has been on almost every Queen recording

Issue 386 of Guitarist magazine saw us get up close and personal with Brian May of Queen's iconic Red Special guitar like never before, to coincide with the release of Brian May's Red Special: The Story Of The Home-Made Guitar That Rocked Queen And The World by Brian May with Simon Bradley from Carlton Books.

Co-author Simon Bradley helps us lift the lid on the most iconic home-made guitar in rock history as we explore the making of the book and Simon's personal recollections of playing and dismantling the legendary instrument in the process.