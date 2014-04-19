In pictures: acoustic artistry

Primarily known for its many-splendoured electric guitar lines, Maryland’s PRS entered the acoustic world relatively recently with the PRS Angelus. After years in development, the model exhibits plenty of PRS hallmarks, including distinctive bird inlays on the carbon-fibre reinforced Peruvian mahogany neck.

A European spruce top and figured rosewood back and sides complete a ‘boutique’ feel, and famous players such as Tony McManus and Martin Simpson were early adopters.

Read more: Martin DX1AE Macassar Burst

www.prsguitars.com