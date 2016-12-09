Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas: 10 records that changed my life

Blink was probably one of the first pop punk bands I became absolutely obsessed with.

12-year-old me heard the opening riff of Dammit on the radio and it completely inspired me to seek out all those other punk bands that existed in the Epitaph era So-Cal movement like NOFX, Millencollin, No Use For A Name, Less Than Jake, The Ataris, Reel Big Fish and so many more. Yes, Blink were gaining some traction on the radio at this point but they were still cool enough to have that sort of angsty underground vibe.

This would all change when Enema Of The State was released a few years later. Their mainstream success sort of turned me off of them for awhile. Seeing jocks start to sing Blink songs in the cafeteria just didn’t put a good taste in my mouth. It was as if my little band that I had held so dear to me had started to appeal to people I didn’t view as worthy to listen to them.

I eventually got over that entire ‘sell-out’ funk that I was put in and ended up celebrating pretty much all their records as important pieces in the genre. I learned a ton about hooks, harmonies, and humour from these boys and I am still very much influenced by them to this day.