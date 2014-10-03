Image 1 of 3 Ibanez RGKP6 Image 2 of 3 Ibanez SRKP4 Image 3 of 3 Ibanez unveils Korg Kaoss Pad-equipped guitar and bass

Ibanez has announced two new guitar models that feature an on-board Korg Kaoss Pad.

The RGKP6 and SRKP4 (both a wallet-friendly £319) are stripped-back takes on the classic Ibanez RG outline, featuring Ibanez pickups and utilitarian mahogany bodies with Cosmo Black finishes.That spec and price alone is probably enough to get fans of Ibanez excited; however, the real buzz is around the built-in Korg Mini Kaoss Pad 2S - announced by Korg earlier this year.

The pad contains 100 'dynamic' effects including filters, modulation, LFO-based effects, delays, reverb, looper, vocoder and synth effects, all of which are controlled by the pad's touchscreen ribbon controller. It sits in a pre-routed mount on the front of the guitar, and can be removed from your circuit entirely. In addition to this, both the RGKP6 and SRKP4 have built-in switchable distortion circuits with gain and tone controls.

Current ETA is November, and we can't wait to get our hands on one. In the meantime, you can check out the demo video above or find out more on the Ibanez website.