Hunter Hayes talks guitars, demoing and playing with the greats

Do you remember when you turned your focus to guitar?

“Yeah. I got a guitar when I was six. And I think in my middle school years I was definitely spending a little bit more time on guitar. But I never had a really good guitar setup. I didn’t have a good amp to go with the guitar, all that stuff. It was always kind of a messy scenario – I didn’t really have an amp that worked. Little things would kind of keep me from being inspired to play. But when I got into high school, I think, was when I really started wanting to be more of a guitar player. That’s when I really got obsessed with it, I guess. That’s when it became my primary instrument, my heart and soul.”

It became kind of a signature for you to treat some of your instruments like chalkboards, to write your song lyrics on one of your Strats and your piano. Where did that idea come from?

“Honestly, that was more or less just a set piece thing. I didn’t have the budget or the room – I was traveling with a bus and a trailer for the longest time, like everybody, right? And I wanted so badly to show up to a show and have a look, have a set. I couldn’t afford a set. I’ve seen people that paint on their backline and make it a thing. I said, ‘Well, why don’t we just paint all the stuff that’s on stage? That way we always have a look. Even if we don’t have a lighting setup or whatever, at least we have a theme.’ So we keep doing it.

“Right now it’s all white with graffiti on it, sort of a white brick wall kind of thing. With the chalkboard stuff, it was like taking a page out of the notebook and just writing the lyrics everywhere, the idea that maybe that’s how the songs were written. I liked the way that allowed the lyrics to kind of be a thing. It was about the music; it was about the songs. That’s how the live experience was constructed – you were stepping into a page out of the notebook.”

I understand you have a fairly heavy attack on guitar. What do you attribute that to?

“For one, I never really played with a pick until I moved to Nashville. I watched a guy whose name was Turtle. He was so cool. He played a Strat through a Peavey Classic 30, and it was always on the neck pickup – it was a really cool tone. I loved it because what he would do is, he would play his Strat as if he was playing steel. He was kind of fingerpicking and doing a lot of steel parts from Cajun songs. So when I started playing guitar, that’s what I learned. When I was not playing with a pick, I was just playing with my hand. So I’d have to strum twice as hard to get anything out of the guitar. Playing really hard has always been my only way to really make the guitar become more dynamic, you know? With not having good amps, you have to compensate.

“Now I’m very picky about what’s on stage, because a lot of the acoustic guitars don’t respond well to that. And a lot of pickups don’t respond well to that, either. So every amp that I’ve got has to have a ton of head room. Every guitar pickup scenario that I have has to be super dynamic and has to be super low output. I like the room to breathe, because that allows me to sort of let the instrument speak, as opposed to just kind of crunching it in with a lot of distortion and stuff like that.”