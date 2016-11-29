Hotone goes from A Station to B Station with acoustic and bass guitar preamp/DI pedals

Hotone is best known for its mammoth catalogue of tiny pedals, but its new A and B Station preamps take a more fully featured approach.

The A Station provides a preamp for both guitar and microphone, with XLR ins and outs, as well as 1/4" jack DIs, offering a three-band EQ, plus a feedback-busting notch filter, effects loop and mute switch.

Phantom power is also onboard for the mic input, while a boost footswitch ups the volume for solo moments.

The B Station, meanwhile, is aimed at bass players and provides a three-band EQ, blendable drive channel and one-control compressor for quickly honing tone.

It also features an XLR DI out, headphones out, ground-lift function and FX loop for integrating other effects.

Both pedals are powered by a 9V battery or power supply, and will be available "soon" for £129.99/€149.99 each.