Hofner fires up 2 affordable Ignition bass guitars

Hofner's Ignition series offers the longstanding German company's models at more affordable prices, and now, two new bass guitars are set to hit the range: the Black Club and Sunburst 'Cavern' Violin.

Both basses feature hollow bodies with spruce tops and flamed maple back and sides and a high-gloss finish, as well as shorter 760mm/30" scale lengths and rosewood fingerboards.

They're fitted with '70s-style Ignition Staple Nickel pickups, while the 'Cavern' Violin model packs closely spaced pickups, replicating those used on Macca's fave 1961 Cavern bass.

The Black Club and Sunburst 'Cavern' Violin basses are available now for £359 each. Head over to Hofner for more.