Has Mr Black created "the perfect digital delay" pedal?

As creator of countless delay and reverb permutations, Mr Black knows his/its ambience, so when he/it says he/it has crafted "the perfect digital delay pedal", we listen: enter the LTD Digi-Delay.

The pedal promises a highly tuned frequency response with slight top-end roll off and low-end cut, plus subtle modulation on repeats - or, as Mr Black describes it, "It's not hard. It's not stiff. It's not sterile. It's just right."

900ms of delay time is on offer, while self-oscillation is available on demand by cranking up the regen control - otherwise it's the same true-bypass, 9V battery operation as the rest of the Mr Black range.

You'll have to head over to Mr Black to hear sound clips, but the pedal is available now for $179 as part of a limited run.

