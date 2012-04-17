Hard Rock Calling 2012: Line-up expanded

London's largest outdoor music festival, Hard Rock Calling has announced a slew of new bands appearing across the July weekend.

Supporting Soundgarden on the Friday (13 July) will be Southern rockers Black Stone Cherry, UK metallers Skindred and Welsh alt-rockers Kids In Glass Houses, who join Iggy and The Stooges and Cold Chisel for the hard rock bill.

Meanwhile, rising bluesman Gary Clark Jr (read our full Gary Clark Jr interview) will be appearing alongside Dawes, Amy McDonald and Jonathan Wilson on the Saturday (14 July), which will be headlined by Bruce Springsteen and also feature sets from John Fogerty (Creedence Clearwater Revival) and US country stars Lady Antebellum.

Finally, new names for Sunday (15 July) include Mumford-affiliated singer/songwriter Marcus Foster, Brummy indie rockers Guillemots and US folkie Robert Ellis. Paul Simon headlines the main stage that day, and will be joined by Alison Krauss and Christina Perri.

