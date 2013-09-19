Image 1 of 3 Beauty detail (Image credit: Gibson Acoustic) Gibson J35 Image 2 of 3 Natural finish (Image credit: Gibson Acoustic) Gibson J35 Image 3 of 3 Back detail (Image credit: Gibson Acoustic) Gibson J35

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: Introduced in 1936, the J-35 was Gibson's answer to a call for a quality, hand-crafted guitar with unrivaled tone and an incredible price. The 2013 J-35 is the modern equivalent of that original round-shoulder flat-top with Gibson's historically celebrated, full-bodied acoustic tone.



Reborn for the same reasons that brought the original to the market, the J-35 is hand-crafted with solid tone woods and all the acclaimed skill of Gibson Acoustic's luthiers of Bozeman, Montana.

The spruce top and mahogany back and sides produce the warm, expressive tone sought after by renowned artists, acoustic connoisseurs, record producers and sound engineers. The short-scale neck with dovetail neck-to-body joint, attached with traditional hot hide glue, provides for smooth tonal response and easy playing

An Antique Natural finish hand-sprayed with Gibson's signature nitrocellulose lacquer preserves the natural grain and lends a clean, modern look, while enhancing the guitar's resonance. A unique fire stripe pick guard, multi-ply top binding and soundhole rosette, and a Gibson script and banner logo make it easy to distinguish the J-35 in the family of round-shoulder dreadnoughts.

Equipped with a Baggs Element pick-up the J-35 is a go-to favourite for vocal accompaniment on stage or in the studio.

Construction

Every Gibson Acoustic guitar features a dovetail neck-to-body joint, secured with traditional hide glue, for superior tonal transfer from the strings through the body. Every Gibson Acoustic is built with a radiused top and back for robust, rich tone.

Performance

The J-35 has a wide-X top bracing pattern for increased projection and tonal balance through lows, mids and highs.

