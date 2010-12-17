Get Motörhead's new album a month before official release

As of Tuesday 14 December, the Classic Rock Presents: Motörhead special edition fanpack is available to purchase. Stuck to the front you'll find a copy of the band's new album The Wörld Is Yours - a month in advance of its standard UK release.

For £14.99 you'll also get 132-pages dedicated to Motörhead including a complete overview of their 35-year career, interviews with the band and a guide to the new album.

This exclusive fanpack follows in the footsteps of Classic Rock: Presents Slash, which sold out pretty quickly - so don't delay if you fancy this one!

You can buy Classic Rock Presents: Motörhead online or go to your nearest decent newsagent.