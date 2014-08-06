Free The Tone MS SOV overdrive pedal revealed

For those that have a preference for smooth and full overdrive tones, a new pedal from Free The Tone should be considered essential for checking out.

Last year, UK blueser Matt Schofield had a signature overdrive pedal released by Free The Tone, based on their revered SOV-2 pedal.

Being a limited edition pedal, the MS-SOV SPECIAL was only available for a year before being discontinued in December 2013. This has now been revived as a standard pedal, the MS SOV overdrive and is available in all good music stores.

Holistic Tonal Solution

Though no longer sporting Matt Schofield's signature on the front side, the power is increased internally to +/-15DVC and the HTS (Holistic Tonal Solution) circuit is implemented to prevent signal degradation when bypassed, the same as the original model.

Sitting next to the higher priced limited edition pedal, they seem pretty much identical; same three knob controls, strong red metal casing, LED light and power requirements. Above all these though are the sonic options; rich and smooth overdrive tonal options that track all your playing articulations exceedingly well. In short, very impressive!

The RRP is £205/$345. For more information visit the Free The Tone website.

Specifications