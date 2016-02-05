First look: Washburn Ola Englund Solar signature models

He’s a YouTube sensation, guitarist for Feared and The Haunted, and now Ola Englund is a guitar design guru, too!

The Swede has been hard at work with Washburn to bake up a fresh batch of Solar models for your playing pleasure, including his first V outline.

We managed to get hold of Solar16 and SolarV160 prototypes ahead of the official launch, and although there are still a few spec tweaks to be made – the finished Solar16 will have a Hipshot hardtail bridge, for one - we think you’ll agree they’re looking rather delectable.

What’s more, the price won’t leave you spooked, at £789 for the 16, and £649 for the V160. Let’s take a closer look...