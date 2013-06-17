Fender's new Standard Satin finishes
Fender unveils Standard Satins
Fender has unveiled four new satin urethane finishes for Standard Tele and Strat models, and here they are in all their slinky glory.
For more information, visit the official Fender website.
Standard Telecaster in Arizona Sun
Standard Stratocaster in Ocean Blue Candy
Standard Telecaster in Ocean Blue Candy
Standard Stratocaster in Flame Orange
Standard Telecaster in Flame Orange
Standard Stratocaster in Blaze Gold
Standard Telecaster in Blaze Gold
