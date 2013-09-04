Fender resurrects Coronado and Starcaster

All hail the returning Coronado, and in candy apple red no less

Fender has announced the return of two of its most lusted after 'lost' models, the Coronado and the Starcaster.

Long beloved of guitarists for their iconic designs and unusual (for Fender, at least) configurations, the models have both appeared on Fender's website with a number of options available for each, and presumably shot straight to the top of many a player's wish list (including ours).

The Fender Coronado first appeared in Fender catalogues in the mid-'60s, and was played by the likes of Elvis Presley and Kinks guitarist Dave Davies, mainly because they looked so damned good.

The new model, the Fender Modern Player Coronado, features a semi-hollow maple body, alder centre block and C-shaped maple neck, alongside a pair of Fideli'Tron humbuckers, three-way switch and black vintage style controls.

It will be available in three-colour sunburst, black, black cherry burst and (our favourite) candy apple red.

The Fender Starcaster is also making a return; another Fender experiment that has long been missing in action, the mid-'70s offset semi will also carry the Modern Player tag.

Carry the distinctive black stripe headstock, the Modern Player Starcaster features a C-shape maple neck, a pair of Fender Wide Range humbuckers, maple fingerboard, bound maple top and back and Adjusto-Matic bridge.

Both models carry an SRP of (a very reasonable, if you ask us) $899/£575.

Visit Coronado or Starcaster pages on the official Fender website for more details, and click through our gallery for the full eye-gasm.